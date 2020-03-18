TIFTON, Ga. — Tifton-based Turner Furniture Company will temporarily close its 11 store locations in Georgia and North Florida from Friday, March 20, through April 5.
One of those stores is located on Veterans Parkway in Moultrie.
This will be the first time the 105-year-old furniture retailer has closed its operation since its founding in 1915, the company said in a press release Wednesday.
“This is not a decision we take lightly as it affects so many employees, families and customers; however, under the current circumstances the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and the communities we serve are our number 1 concern,” said Fortson Turner.
Turner’s will continue to pay affected employees during the temporary closing, the press release said.
The distribution center and delivery will continue limited operations through Wednesday of next week before closing. Many management and other employees will continue to work remotely during the temporary shutdown to maintain communications with customers and employees.
Turner’s joins many other companies that are closing stores in response to this growing national health crisis, the press release said.
“All retailers are facing the reality of the negative impact of this spreading disease and many companies are working to pay employees during the closures,” it said.
Turner Furniture has experienced many challenging times over its 105-year existence.
“Thanks to the commitment and dedication of our employees to our customers; and, the financial stability of the company we have weathered many storms over the years and we will again. It is our responsibility to act in the best interest of our employees, customers, their families and our communities during this difficult time,” said Austin Turner.
