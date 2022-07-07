MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently named Turner’s Budget Furniture Outlet as the July 2022 Business of the Month.
Located at 575 Veterans Parkway North in Moultrie, Turner’s exceptional selection of quality furniture at great values coupled with excellent service to their clients makes Turner's Budget Furniture the place to create stylish rooms at any budget, the chamber said.
Their business hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can contact Turner’s Budget Furniture Outlet at 229-985-6919. Visit their website at www.turnersbudgetfurniture.com to see a selection of furniture styles they offer.
Manager Willie Palmore is pictured along with Turner’s staff, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.
