MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening ribbon cutting Thursday for the Turning Point Care Center Outpatient Clinic located on 719 S. Main St.
“This office will be our first step as a traditional outpatient clinic,” said Judy Payne, CEO of Turning Point.
The outpatient clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be available for clinic sessions involving adults and children above the age of 6.
Therapy includes counseling between couples and adjustment disorders common in children after large changes in in their daily lives.
The outpatient clinic is staffed by Glenn Ritchie, a licensed social worker and the primary therapist leading counseling sessions.
Other staff includes Muhammed Alam, medical director; Lisa Fiveash, office manager; and Peggy Yates, director of clinical services.
Turning Point has provided substance abuse and behavioral health treatment in the Moultrie area for the past 35 years.
According to Payne, the new outpatient clinic provides two services. A step-down service from what Turning Point already provides in their other inpatient and outpatient programs and a resource for the larger whole of the community to benefit from.
“We are thankful to everyone here for the support in everything Turning Point does for this community,” said Payne.
The Turning Point Care Center Outpatient Clinic opened on June 21 and accepted its first patients on June 28.
The building now housing the outpatient clinic was originally used by the Family Recovery of SWGA counseling agency.
You can reach the Turning Point Care Center Outpatient Clinic at (229) 456-2022.
