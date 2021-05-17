MOJULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Turning the Key Autism and ABA Therapy Center LLC located at 315 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
The owner of Turning the Key Autism and ABA Therapy Center LLC is Shaneka Mathews, Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). It provides autism and ABA therapy in a center based environment. Their services are available to children who have been diagnosed with autism as well as other developmental disabilities.
Most major insurances and Georgia Medicare are accepted.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
You can reach the center by calling 229-616-9707. You can also visit their website listed as www.turningthekeyaba.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Shaneka Mathews (BCBA), along with Turning the Key staff, family, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
