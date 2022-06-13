MOULTRIE, Ga. – Early voting started Monday morning at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
Voters are casting ballots in a non-partisan runoff for a Superior Court judgeship, and some are participating in a runoff for a handful of Democratic Party nominations.
“Early voting just started today, so far we’ve had 28 voters,” Paula McCullough, the Colquitt County registrar, said in an interview about 2 p.m. Monday. “It’s more than expected.”
In the nonpartisan runoff, Catherine Mims Smith and William Long Whitesell are running for the judgeship in the Southern Judicial Circuit, which includes Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties.
Voters, regardless of party, can vote in the nonpartisan race.
The runoff also includes a Democratic party primary for four state offices:
- Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor.
- Dee Dawkins-Haigler vs. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state.
- Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson for commissioner of insurance.
- William “Will” Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn for commissioner of labor.
All Republican races that affect Colquitt County were decided in the May 24 election.
Anyone who voted Democrat on May 24 or did not vote at all is allowed to vote in the Democratic primary runoff June 21. Those who voted Republican on May 24 may vote only in the nonpartisan runoff.
Early voting will take place at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17. The early voting for the runoff does not include a Saturday voting day.
Absentee ballots are no longer available from the county registrar. The deadline to request a ballot was June 10.
Voters who do not cast their ballots early can vote at their local polling places 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.
For more information on early voting, please contact the registrar's office at 616-7056 or 616-7415.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.