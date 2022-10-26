THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A South Georgia sorority chapter will welcome the daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu to Thomasville on Nov. 6.
Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, CEO of the Desmond Tutu Tutudesk Campaign Center, will share the literacy status and educational needs of the children in Africa during a presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Thomasville Center for the Arts, 600 E. Washington St. in Thomasville.
Archbishop Tutu started the Tutudesk campaign with the key mission to provide 20 million desks to African school children by 2025, according to a press release from the Thomasville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the host of the Thomasville event.
Delta Sigma Theta and other sororities and fraternities are collaborating with the Tutudesk Campaign to provide writing desks to children in schools lacking proper infrastructure in sub-Saharan Africa, the release said. A Tutudesk provides children in need with a mobile and sturdy tool that will enhance the child’s literacy development and overall academic performance, it added.
“The collaboration has its genesis as part of the Centennial Celebration of Rotary in Africa,” the sorority said. “However, we see this opportunity as a long-term collaboration with our communities and the Tutudesk Campaign to support the educational foundation of the children of the world. We believe that as communities continue to support basic education and literacy, we are affording all children the opportunity to excel in an ever-changing global society.”
The sorority asks the community to contribute to its goal to purchase at least 1,500 desks. The Tutudesks are $20 each, but the sorority said no donation is too small. They are tax-deductible, the release said.
Checks can be made payable to : Fredrick Douglass Family Initiative or Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., with Tutudesk Campaign on the memo line. Please mail to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; P.O. Box 923; Thomasville, Ga. 31799 — or to Marria’s Counseling Coaching and Consulting Services; P.O. Box 3103; Thomasville, Ga. 31799.
For more information, please call, text or email Andre Hadley Marria, (229) 221-7230, amarria8@gmail.com, or Kanika Evans, (229) 672-1060, dst3994@yahoo.com.
