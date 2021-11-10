MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two Colquitt County High School students earned awards Tuesday in the South + Southwest Georgia Skills Challenge, a trades competition sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia.
The event was held at Spence Field in Moultrie, where students from across the region competed in carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical, blueprint reading and welding.
Jeffrey Cheramie placed second in the electrical competition, and Eli Rountree placed third in carpentry. Both are Colquitt County High students.
Camden County won the overall construction cup with a strong showing in the Masonry event: All three of the top places went to Camden students.
Tuesday’s competition was one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
“Our team is proud to be the host contractor for this event with the support of many industry firms that are serving as sponsors,” said Lyndy Jones, president of JCI Contractors in Moultrie. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate students on the numerous career path opportunities available to them in the construction industry.”
Local industry companies provided volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as the volunteers who offer hands-on activities for student observers. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“AGC Georgia is partnering with regional contractors to host Skills Challenges in seven cities around the state,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “This series provides an opportunity for high school students to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through competition. It’s rewarding to have competitors’ parents, their construction teachers and school counselors, as well as academic and community leaders attend to see all the excitement surrounding today’s construction industry.”
Twenty-three schools were expected to send competitors. This event also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of the regional event will participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Winners by category were:
Carpentry
1st Place – Dakota Hayes – Wheeler County High School.
2nd Place – Keith Smith – Clinch County High School.
3rd Place – Eli Rountree – Colquitt County High School.
Masonry
1st Place – Delinerys Arroyo-Perez – Camden County High School.
2nd Place – Zachary Miline – Camden County High School.
3rd Place – Chris Schwarting – Camden County High School.
Plumbing
1st Place – Molly Bridges – Wheeler County High School.
2nd Place – Joey Gibbs – Harris County High School.
3rd Place – Mason Johnson – Lee County High School.
Electrical
1st Place – Pierce Taunton – Bainbridge High School.
2nd Place – Jeffrey Cheramie – Colquitt County High School.
3rd Place – Brandon Webb – Harris County High School.
Blueprint Reading
1st Place – Abigail Donaldson – Lee County High School.
2nd Place – Kennison Blackerby – Camden County High School.
3rd Place – Bo Webb – Lee County High School.
Welding
1st Place – Hunter Harrison – Thomson High School.
2nd Place – Joseph Lindquist – Thomasville High School.
3rd Place – Levi Doss – Thomson High School.
4th Place – Mason Edwards – Thomson High School.
5th Place – Carson Ansley – Thomson High School.
6th Place – Ben Yentzer – Thomasville High School.
7th Place – Levi Jackson – Thomson High School.
8th Place – Hunter Brogren – Thomas County Central High School.
9th Place – Corban Cone – Thomasville High School.
10th Place – Eli Norton – Lee County High School.
