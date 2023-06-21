MOULTRIE – One non-profit director is calling all Colquitt County residents to assist in raising funds for a local maternity supportive housing residence.
Former Hope House associate Leslee Adams announced the start of Mustard Seed Cottage in January this year. The maternity supportive housing residence is a Christian faith-based organization with a mission to offer hope, help and compassion to mothers, 18 years old and older, who are facing unplanned pregnancies. In January, Adams had already received eight calls from potential residents interested in the program. The Mustard Seed Cottage Board of Directors and Adams are eager to establish a main location.
In efforts to fundraise, Colquitt Countians have the opportunity to participate in two separate charity events.
The first will be held Tuesday, June 27 at Surcheros Fresh Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant located at 352 North Veterans Parkway in Moultrie. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Mustard Seed Cottage for a permanent home.
The organization’s August event is a Moultrie spin on the hit American television competition series “Dancing with the Stars.” The Dancing with the Moultrie Stars dance show is scheduled to be held at Withers Auditorium at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. Adult entry tickets will cost $35 and children under 12 can enter for $10. Attendees will be allowed into the auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
Adams said they already have seven people in the dancers line-up and announced the event’s theme will be “Dancing through the Decades.” The musical selection will feature songs from the 1960s up through the 2000s.
“It will be a fun night that everyone of all ages can come out and enjoy,” Adams said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Tickets can be purchased at several merchants within the Downtown Moultrie area including Clements Printing Services, the Hearing Center of Moultrie, Crystal Pharmacy and Main Street Galleria. The organization also has posters and flyers positioned throughout the area with QR codes, a type of two-dimensional matrix barcode, that will lead to the online ticket purchase website.
Those who purchase the tickets online will be able to obtain a physical ticket at the door the night of the event.
The acceptable payment methods are cash, check, Venmo, PayPal and Cash App.
“I’m just greatly appreciative of the community for stepping up and being willing to help provide a place for these girls that need help and that need a hand up,” she said.
Check out the Mustard Seed Cottage Facebook page for more updates on the fundraising events.
To learn more about Mustard Seed Cottage or to donate please contact Executive Director Leslee Adams at 229-921-5966 or leslee@mustardseedcottage.org.
