MOULTRIE – Two firefighters were injured on the scene of an abandoned structure fire Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
Moultrie Fire Department units were dispatched at 4:13 p.m. to the 800 block of 26th Avenue Southeast, according to MFD Fire Inspector Bobby Tyler. Fire trucks arrived on the scene shortly afterward, he said, and firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the center of a two-story house.
Moultrie Fire notified dispatch that the property was located within the county, and the scene was turned over to Colquitt County volunteer firefighters when they arrived.
Almost 4,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
No other property was reported damaged.
Tyler said one firefighter was treated by Colquitt EMS for heat exhaustion and was released. A second firefighter suffered a back injury. Both injured firefighters are with the Moultrie department, but their identities were not released.
The cause of the incident was not reported.
Other reported fires
Earlier Tuesday afternoon the MFD responded to the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southeast to another structure fire at a vacant residence. Firefighters found a heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure. Approximately 2,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire from a fire hydrant.
The cause of the fire is undergoing current investigation.
On Sunday, June 18, Moultrie Fire personnel responded to a structure fire at the 2000 block of South Main Street. The fire occurred at 11:10 a.m. and heavy smoke came from the structure and fire in the rear of the structure as firefighters arrived.
Firefighters located the fire in a bedroom. The cause remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said.
Another structure fire occurred a day prior at the 600 block of Northside Drive. Heavy smoke was found coming from the front of the residence when personnel responded at 7:02 p.m. June 17.
As firefighters worked the site, the kitchen was found on fire and extinguished at that time.
The report said the homeowner told responders the cause was unattended cooking on the stove.
No other property was damaged and no injuries were reported in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.