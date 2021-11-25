TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 222 students are expected to participate when two fall commencement ceremonies take place at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Dec. 2 in Gressette Gymnasium.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the graduates from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the School of Arts and Sciences. The 2 p.m. ceremony will include graduates from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Stafford School of Business.
ABAC President David Bridges will open the ceremonies, which will feature the presentation of the prestigious George P. Donaldson and ABAC Alumni Association awards. The Donaldson goes to the top associate degree graduate who is a part of the ceremonies, and the Alumni Association award goes to the top bachelor’s degree graduate participating in the ceremonies.
Spring semester classes begin at ABAC on Jan. 12, 2022.
