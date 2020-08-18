MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The weekend was book-ended by tragedies on Colquitt County roads.
A 62-year-old man died in a one-vehicle accident early Friday morning, and a 27-year-old woman died early Sunday in an ATV wreck, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.
Jesus Dominguez Becerra, 62, apparently lost control of his truck on Thigpen Trail and ran off the road Friday morning.
Brock said Becerra died at the scene, entrapped in his truck.
“He was in the southwest corner between Lower Meigs and Grove Church Road,” he said. “He was entrapped in his vehicle as it rolled, also struck a tree with just a lot of obstacles in the way.”
Brock said that judging from where the accident occurred, a deer may have traveled into the road causing the accident. He isn’t sure, however.
The crash on Sunday not only killed the driver of an ATV but also injured a passenger, Brock said.
Kassandra Fuentes, 27, had been out partying when she decided to take a joyride on an ATV, Brock said.
She brought a passenger with her and they drove through the 1200 block of West Boulevard. In their attempt to negotiate a curve, they ran off the road.
“I don’t know if something caused them to run off the road or what, but [they] ran off the road and down through a thickly wooded area with lots of vines criss-crossing through it,” Brock said.
According to him, it was like riding a bicycle through a clothesline.
Fuentes died at the scene and her passenger received minor cuts and bruises.
“The sad part about it is that she left a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old at home,” he said. “A lot of people get killed on those things every year. They don’t think about the safety equipment whatsoever because it’s fun. You hit the gas and that thing will scoot.”
