MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team made arrests in two cases over the last several days.
The first case stemmed from officers on patrol Dec. 31 in southeast Moultrie, sheriff’s Investigator Channing McDowell said Thursday.
McDowell said he and other officers were riding through the 800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast and could smell marijuana through their open windows, but they couldn’t immediately tell where it was coming from. They circled the block and when they returned, they saw an ambulance arrive at 824 Eighth Ave. S.E. They stopped at the same residence and spoke with the EMTs, who also smelled marijuana there, McDowell said.
The EMTs entered the residence, where they found an elderly man with a foot injury, McDowell said. They wound up transporting him to the hospital.
The investigators, who stayed outside while the EMTs did their work, cleared everyone out of the house and got a search warrant based on the odor of marijuana at the house.
In the search, the drug agents found 320 grams of marijuana (about 11 ounces), along with a large quantity of money, McDowell said.
“All the dope and money were found in the same room,” he said.
Property found in the same room belonged to brothers Daniel Lewis and John Lewis, which caused investigators to believe both men had access to the drugs.
Daniel Lewis, 22, and John Lewis, 24, both of 824 Eighth Ave. S.E., were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
The second drug case stemmed from an undercover purchase. McDowell did not say when the undercover purchase took place, but drug agents served a search warrant on 602 Northside Drive on Jan. 4.
The location is the residence of Michael Dewayne Sutton Jr., 26, who McDowell said had sold the drugs during the undercover buy. He wasn’t home at the time the search warrant was executed.
The search turned up marijuana that was packaged to sell, plastic bags and a digital scale with marijuana residue, McDowell said. Also found were oxycodone tablets that McDowell said Sutton did not have a prescription for.
McDowell said Sutton had multiple outstanding warrants prior to the search, and he later turned himself in at the Colquitt County Jail to face those warrants.
Sutton was booked Jan. 6 on charges of reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, speeding, failure to drive in a single lane, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, seat belt violation, DUI, driving without a license and two counts of probation violation in connection with an Oct. 24 incident, as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule 2 drug with intent to distribute in connection with the Jan. 4 search.
