MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two men were arrested this week on homicide by vehicle charges in connection with separate accidents.
Litavious Devonte Greene, 30, of Moultrie, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 10, on warrants connected to an accident that involved two pedestrians April 26, 2021.
The Georgia State Patrol report said Greene was intoxicated as he was moving a Dodge vehicle from one side of the house to the other on 10th Street Southeast. He told the GSP that “the brakes went out and [he] couldn’t stop the vehicle.”
Greene's mother, 49-year-old Cynthia Williams, and another woman were struck. The other woman's name was redacted from the GSP report, but the trooper's narrative identified her as the girlfriend of Greene's brother and said she was pregnant at the time of the accident.
Williams was pronounced dead on the scene, according to an indictment from the Colquitt County Superior Court.
Her cause of death was determined as multiple blunt force trauma, Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said by phone Wednesday afternoon.
The other pedestrian was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Medical Center via helicopter after the accident, the GSP report said.
Greene was indicted on the following charges: homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence, expired tag, operating a vehicle without insurance and reckless driving.
An indictment is a decision by the Colquitt County Grand Jury that the prosecution has enough evidence to take the case to the Superior Court.
In the second arrest, Manjo Kumar Patel, 26, of Columbus, is accused of being the driver involved in a fatal two-vehicle accident Aug. 22 of this year.
At 2:51 p.m. that day, officers with the Moultrie Police Department responded to an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Veterans Parkway at U.S. Highway 319 North, according to the MPD incident report.
The reporting officer said he saw a man, later identified as Michael Footman, lying unresponsive on the southbound lane of Veterans Parkway. After finding no pulse, the officer called the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the wreck.
“The motorcycle was stopped at the red light on Veterans Parkway facing northbound," Georgia State Patrol Trooper 1st Class Steven Kornegay told The Observer days after the wreck.
He said a Honda Pilot was traveling north behind the motorcycle. The driver was believed to have fallen asleep and the SUV struck the motorcycle in the rear.
Footman, the driver of the motorcycle, was deceased on the scene due to injuries, according to Kornegay.
No charges were filed at the time of the crash, but the GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has been continuing its investigation.
Patel was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13, and charged with following too closely and homicide by vehicle in the second degree.
