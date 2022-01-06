MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Police Department arrested two individuals in relation to a retaliation shooting the day after Christmas.
MPD officers were first dispatched to the 200 block of Fourth Ave. N.W. in reference to two individuals being shot, according to Lt. David Corona of the MPD Criminal Investigation Division.
One victim was shot in both the back and the leg while the other was shot in the leg. Both were rushed to Colquitt Regional Medical Center where they were released “sometime later,” Corona said Wednesday.
“While on scene we heard approximately five to seven shots nearby… We later found out they came from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest,” Corona said.
Officers were later able to identify the car that was being used by suspects involved with the second shooting. The suspects were stopped on Fourth Street, and officers found a 9mm handgun in their vehicle.
“After further investigation we found that the second shooting was in retaliation for the Fourth Avenue shooting,” Corona stated.
Officers arrested the three occupants within the vehicle.
Both Jockevin Dontavious Savage, 19, of Cordele and D’Morion Williams, 18, 1804 Overlook Drive were charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to their arrest reports. Investigators later determined that the third individual was not party to the Second Street shooting.
The Fourth Avenue shooting is still under investigation, according to Corona. The MPD urges anybody with information in these or any other shootings within Moultrie to please come forward with information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.