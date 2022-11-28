MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man and woman were injured after a shooting at Shy Manor Apartments last week.
Moultrie police were dispatched to Shy Manor Apartments on Northside Drive in reference to the shooting on Sunday, Nov. 20, at approximately 8:21 p.m.
MPD investigators found a vehicle with multiple visible bullet holes and two victims, aged in their twenties.
“Sergeant Montrevious Lampkin was able to identify an offender through witnesses and victims ... which led us to the name Devante Glenn,” an MPD investigator said by phone Monday morning.
Glenn, 27, of Valdosta, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The incident occurred just 17 days later after a fatal shooting at the apartment complex on Nov. 3. The two shootings are not connected with one another, police said.
Police have not released a cause for either shooting.
An investigator told The Observer on Monday that the Nov. 20 case remains under investigation, and the victims are stable and “recovering well” as of Friday, Nov. 25.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.
