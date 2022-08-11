MOULTRIE, Ga – In just under two months, two separate motor vehicle collisions damaged local restaurant Blue Sky Grill, located at 31 First St. S.E.
Two people were hurt in Sunday’s crash, Moultrie police said, but none in the wreck on June 10.
The Moultrie Police Department accident report said Juan Hernandez Diaz, 31, was driving a 2009 Ford pickup truck north on First Street Southeast at 7:38 a.m. June 10.
The report states Diaz began to think of items he needed to purchase for work while passing through the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and First Street Southeast. He said he failed to see the light change to red.
His truck struck the front of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Willie Allen, 54.
Upon the collision, the truck struck Blue Sky Grill and damaged three windows and frames.
Diaz received traffic citations for driving while his license was suspended, failure to obey traffic control signals and hands-free/distracted driving.
There were no injuries reported in the accident.
Less than two months later on Aug. 7, Jalen Thomas, a 23-year-old driver of a 2000 Ford Explorer, struck a 2019 Ford Fiesta driven by Yolanda King,50, at the same intersection.
Thomas told officers that he was viewing his GPS for directions to Albany when he saw King and attempted to stop.
The report stated that once the SUV hit King’s car, Thomas turned right and drove into Blue Sky Grill further damaging the restaurant.
Police said both drivers were injured but only King was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Her condition was not available from the hospital Thursday afternoon.
With nearly 20 years of serving Moultrie, Blue Sky Grill is not letting the damage hinder its service.
“We are open for business! It will take more than a little broken glass to close the doors here at Blue Sky Grill,” a post from the restaurant’s Facebook account shared Wednesday said.
Blue Sky Grill’s operating hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Moultrie Observer made several attempts to contact the owner of Blue Sky Grill, but received no response.
