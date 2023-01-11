MOULTRIE, Ga. – One abandoned home was demolished New Year’s Day following a structure fire. Six days later another home was damaged after apparent arson, according to fire officials.
The Moultrie Fire Department units were dispatched at 5:02 a.m. Jan. 1, according to the fire reports.
Fire trucks arrived at a vacant single-story block home at 1025 Fourth St. S.E. within seven minutes. Firefighters said the home was completely burnt up with only the outer block walls still standing.
The report did not name the cause of the accident or list any occupants at the time of the fire.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, MFD units responded to another structure fire at 316 Third St. S.E. within three minutes and found heavy fire coming from the “A,B side” of the structure.
The responding battalion chief spoke with the occupant after the fire was extinguished.
“The occupant advised that [they] used [their] lighter to set the couch on fire to get rid of a demon. After investigation, it was confirmed that the fire did start in the living room where the couch would have been sitting,” the report stated.
The Moultrie Police Department told The Observer Wednesday that the occupant was not arrested but was taken to the hospital due to concerns about their mental health.
