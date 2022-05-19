MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two women were arrested this week in separate drug-related incidents in the parking lot of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, May 16, Sgt. Jeff Faircloth of the Drug Accountability Court, was conducting maintenance to a probationer’s ankle monitor when he went to their vehicle to get the charger for the ankle monitor.
“Holley Bitter (of Baconton) was in the vehicle and appeared to be cutting open a blunt,” said Justin Searcy, an investigator with the Moultrie Police Department - Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team.
A blunt is a common name for a hand-rolled marjijuana cigar.
Faircloth gained consent to search the car from Bitter. He found several small Ziplock bags containing cocaine residue and a wallet with Bitter’s personal IDs, Searcy said.
Bitter was seated during the car search, Searcy said, and when she got to her feet, another bag containing cocaine residue was found where she had been sitting. Bitter was charged with possession of cocaine and crossing a guardline with contraband.
The following day, DET investigators were conducting a drug screening on a Colquitt County Drug Court participant in the Colquitt County Jail. The drug screen came back positive, and the participant was taken into custody.
A deputy went into the parking lot to tell the woman who’d driven that person to the sheriff’s office about his arrest. Searcy said the woman, Casey Tyson of Moultrie, appeared to be high.
Her car was searched, and officials from the CSSO said a smoking device with meth residue was found.
A young child was also in the car, and a family member was called to take him away.
Tyson was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Other drug arrests
Two other Moultrie suspects were arrested on May 16.
The DET was serving multiple bench warrants including charges of battery and possession of methamphetamine to Cain Hall at his residence of 125 Edmondson Road.
Hall was taken into custody without further incident.
Following this incident, a bondsman went to recover Jesmaya Colbert. She was found with crack cocaine hidden within her hair extensions, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. The bondsman surrendered Colbert to the Colquitt County Jail, and she was charged with bondsman off bond and failure to appear with an additional charge of possession of crack cocaine.
