MOULTRIE, Ga. – A man and woman from Albany face drug-related charges following an undercover investigation at the Moultrie Hampton Inn last week.
Morgan Reever, 29, of 2406 Ocala Court, Albany, was found to be in the possession of crack and drug-related objects on July 14 evening while the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team conducted an undercover investigation, according to Investigator Ivon Folsom.
Reever had previously left a vehicle in which Brandon Brown, 35, of 2406 Ocala Court, Albany, was believed to be a passenger in.
“There was reason to believe there was more narcotics in the vehicle,” Folsom said in an interview Monday afternoon.
He said the team gained consent to search the vehicle from the driver, who was detained and later released.
“After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, other narcotics were found along with a Ruger LCP-2 firearm,” Folsom added.
Reever and Brown were arrested and charged with trafficking meth, possession of crack with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of oxycodone.
Additional charges were possession of drug-related objects, use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction and possession of a firearm in which the serial number was altered.
Reever was separately charged with obstruction of a police officer and prostitution. Brown was also charged with pimping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.