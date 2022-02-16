TIFTON, Ga. — Two Tifton teenagers have been arrested after being implicated in the death of 38-year-old resident Jorge Rodriguez.
The two 17-year-olds were taken into custody Feb. 11 by Georgia Bureau of Investigations Sylvester field office agents, U.S. Marshals from the South East Regional Fugitive Task Force and Tifton Police detectives.
Both have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, authorities said.
Tifton Police received reports of a gunshot victim at Ira Drive at 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 5, where on arrival officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, later identified as Rodriguez.
The victim was immediately taken to Tift Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The Tifton Police Department has requested the assistance of the GBI Sylvester Field Office to aid in the investigation, which is ongoing. No other details have or will be released at this time, authorities said.
Those with information on the case are encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or leave a message with the Tifton Police Department Detective Lieutenant Chris Luckey at (229)382-3132.
