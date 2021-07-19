MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Tyson & Company Construction LLC, located in Colquitt County.
Tyson & Company Construction LLC is owned by Chris Tyson and is a residential construction and remodeling business.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can reach them be calling 229-456-2525 or visit their Facebook page listed as Tyson and Company Construction, LLC.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Chris Tyson, along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
