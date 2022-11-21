United Way is bringing Lyft to Colquitt County, providing access to transportation and job opportunities. Pictured left are Becky Giddens, United Way assistant and AmeriCorps member; Vickie Hill, driver for All Directions/Lyft; Cathy Butts, co-owner of All Directions and a Lyft driver; and Caroline Horne, United Way executive director. Not pictured is Sandra Jones, co-owner of All Directions and a Lyft driver.