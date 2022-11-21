MOULTRIE, Ga. – Local residents in need of transportation can look forward to Ride United, a local transportation service recently launched by the United Way of Colquitt County.
The service was started after reviewing statistics showing that 44.1% of Colquitt County residents have one vehicle or less at their homes, according to a shared press release.
Ride United provides on-demand Lyft rides for people with no other transportation options.
“We believe that everyone should have safe, reliable, and easily accessible transportation. We also believe that providing transportation options in real-time ensures that both everyday and episodic needs are met,” Caroline Horne, the United Way executive director, said in the press release.
She continued, “Transportation access holds the power to unlock opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach, and it offers a clear pathway towards ensuring the human right of universal basic mobility, and we are pleased to be able to launch this program in such hard economic times.”
Ride United offers transportation to non-emergency medical appointments, job interviews, workforce development training, court appearances and other health and human related services. Up to three people can use one ride, and at least one rider must be over 18 years of age.
Laura Keith, executive director of the Colquitt County Food Bank, previously told The Observer that Ride United can transport riders to the local food bank.
“It’s just a wonderful thing because you can just call that number at United Way [and] they'll come pick you up, take you to the food bank to get your food and then take you home,” she said.
So, how does it work?
A client will call United Way during office hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will undergo a short questionnaire and be given a code. The code will be entered into the Lyft app and will provide the client with two one-way rides free of charge.
The client must download the Lyft app. The Lyft driver will not know that the ride was provided by United Way.
“Our goal is transportation solutions, but along the way we also realized that we are providing job opportunities in bringing Lyft to Colquitt County,” the release states.
Interested clients can request a ride 229-985-2627 or request more information online at www.uwccga.org/rideunited.
Community nonprofits and agencies can also refer clients to use the program by completing the form at the link above.
