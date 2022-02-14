MOULTRIE, Ga. — The United Way of Colquitt County has earned GuideStar's Highest Seal of Transparency.
The Platinum Seal of Transparency is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of information about nonprofit groups, according to a press release Monday from the United Way chapter.
“By sharing metrics that highlight the progress we are making toward our mission, we're helping you, our donors, directly see the impact your donations are making to move our organization forward,” United Way Director Caroline Horne said. “By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to earn a Platinum Seal, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with you, as well as GuideStar's immense online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, our peers, and the media.”
To reach the Platinum level, the United Way of Colquitt County added extensive information to its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission, the press release said.
“By taking the time to provide this information, we have demonstrated our commitment to transparency and giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate our performance,” Horne said. “The metrics we are reporting are a direct result of the generous funds donated to us by our Colquitt County residents. Without your support, our mission of supporting our community’s nonprofits through Education, Health and Financially Stability wouldn’t be possible. We truly appreciate your continued support.”
Visit the Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar at https://www.guidestar.org/profile/58-0955533 or visit the United Way of Colquitt County’s page at www.uwccga.org.
