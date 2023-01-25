MOULTRIE, Ga. – The United Way of Colquitt County has kickstarted the new year by moving into a new location and meeting its 2023 pledged community goal.
“United Way of Colquitt County is an independent nonprofit that brings together people and organizations to focus on innovative solutions to local challenges. We come up with different innovative solutions to make sure that local challenges are targeted without hopefully using a lot of donor money,” Caroline Horne, the executive director, said in an interview Wednesday.
This year’s theme for United Way of Colquitt County is “Growth,” Horne said. The non-profit organization has been active within Colquitt County for 80 years and was previously located within the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce building.
As of Monday, Jan. 9, the organization has moved to Room 203 at the Southwest Community Action Council. Horne and Becky Giddens, an AmeriCorps member and an assistant with the United Way of Colquitt County, hope that the move will allow United Way to prosper even more.
Colquitt County residents might remember passing a sign posted on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square that tracks the organization's progress in raising money to fund its community goal. Horne and Giddens were excited to announce last week that the organization surpassed its original $585,000 goal.
The donations will help United Way support over 40 programs through more than 20 local non-profit organizations. Any surplus funds provide Community Impact Grants and Special Grants to selected organizations.
“We target those areas by looking at census numbers and any statistics for our county. When we do that, that's how we find out what the issues are other than sitting in on city-county official meetings. We do a lot of statistics and research on what is needed,” Horne explained.
Raising funds for its annual campaign is not all that United Way of Colquitt County does. Horne and Giddens are preparing to visit Georgia congressional leaders in February to speak about different public policies that affect rural communities like Colquitt County.
Education, financial stability and health are the top three areas the organization works to improve for local residents.
Several programs or organizations receive funding from United Way of Colquitt County such as the Basics Literacy Program, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the Baby Packer Welcome Home kit. Each educational program targets and promotes early literacy in children from birth until they're 5 years old.
The organization is partnering with SingleCare, formerly known as FamilyWize, to provide discounted pharmaceutical cards for both insured and uninsured residents, Horne said. The cards will be available in approximately two weeks in English and Spanish.
“We'll have those cards here in house and people can come get them from us. We're going to try to get them to people that need them,” she said.
Ride United, a local transportation service recently launched by the United Way of Colquitt County, has transported more than 130 rides in the last two months, according to Giddens.
“The Ride United helps get people who would not have a ride or who have transportation barriers, it gets them to where they need to be. [For example,] to doctor's appointments, the food bank, meetings at school, or any sort of legal appointments. We're here to help your household get where it needs to be for the business aspect of your household,” Giddens said.
She explained that United Way also often works as a resource and reference guide for those in need.
In the upcoming years, Horne hopes the United Way of Colquitt County can expand into a non-profit center or a business non-profit development center.
For more information about United Way of Colquitt County please visit www.uwccga.org or call 229-985-2627.
