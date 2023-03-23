United Way of Colquitt County is welcoming its 2023 Board of Directors for its new term. Pictured front row from left are Jordan Hammack with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Krysta Porteus, Dr. Jennifer Mitchell with PCOM South Georgia, and Benjie Nobles with SRTC. Back row from left are Megan Bishop with the Colquitt County School District, Brent James with Georgia Power and Nathan Cashwell with Lazarus. Not pictured is Laura Dell with Freedom Logistics.