MOULTRIE, Ga. - United Way of Colquitt County has elected new officers and welcomed eight new members to the 2023 board of directors. Six directors have been confirmed to serve a second term.
The eight new directors are:
• Megan Bishop, Colquitt County Schools.
• Nathan Cashwell, Lazarus Department Store.
• Laura Dell, Sunbelt Transfer/Freedom Logistics.
• Jordan Hammack, Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
• Brent James, Georgia Power.
• Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, PCOM South Georgia.
• Benjie Nobles, Southern Regional Technical College and Greater Believers Church.
• Krysta Porteus, Stay at Home/Medical Division.
The six returning directors are:
• Ora Coots, Holiday Inn Express.
• Bradley Grantham, Southwest Georgia Insurance Services.
• Judd Lasseter, Lasseter Tractor Company/Lasseter Motors.
• Tyler Mobley, Southern Powder Coating.
• Tori Murray, Birch & Pine Real Estate Group.
• Anne Swartzentruber, Swartzentruber Medical.
Caroline Horne, United Way of Colquitt County’s executive director, said the organization is grateful for the work done by the nominating committee to secure knowledgeable and committed board members.
“We are celebrating 80 years of serving our community in 2023," Horne said. "Our board leadership is an essential foundation for continuing our work to serve those in need for the next 80 years. They are each very passionate about improving the lives of everyone in our region so that they reach their full potential.”
Anne Swartzentruber, owner of Swartzentruber Medical, was elected as the 2023 board chair. Swartzentruber has been a long-time supporter of United Way and has held leadership roles at United Way of Colquitt County and served on the board of directors for several local nonprofits in the community, according to a press release from United Way of Colquitt County.
“United Way has had a major impact in our community," she said. "I’m honored to be part of the work being done in rural South Georgia and I’m looking forward to continuing the momentum created by this team and the nonprofits they partner with to improve the lives of those in need.”
Horne said, “This year’s board leadership is committed to enhancing our organization’s impact. They are motivated and enthusiastic about focusing on advancing the common good. We are all inspired by their confidence in our ability to work together to solve our community’s greatest challenges.”
See uwccga.org to learn more about the organization.
