MOULTRIE, Ga. -- United Way is focused on telling its story in the coming months of its fund-raising campaign as COVID-19 steadily affects its organizations.
Caroline Horne, United Way of Colquitt County director, found that out last week during a July 10 virtual Agency Roundtable call.
According to her, the consensus of its effects was the lack of donor dollars
“Though budget cuts are going to be a big kick this year, we do have a strong community that’s giving back,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of [money] from different foundations and bigger companies -- larger employers -- but yes, we are struggling in the donor dollar when it comes to individuals.”
Most of the organizations are still receiving federal and state grants too, but the focus has been to think creatively on what they can do.
Some of the non-profits have gone digital with online programming and digital education, while non-profits like shelters and food programs are leaning on grants.
It’s been a struggle getting doors back open, Horne said.
“Most of them are opening back up and running, but the programs aren’t as strong [and] the capacity levels aren’t as large,” she said.
The Colquitt County Arts Center is usually funded for 16-20 programs for the year, but is only able to effectively run two now. One of them is its Fine Arts camp, which functions with a smaller number of campers. More rooms with more teachers are necessary, however.
The other is its Open Studio program, where participants can pick up painting supplies in a drive-thru capacity and follow a video at home.
The arts center is losing funding in rentals though, which may lead to staff working less hours
Serenity House, Colquitt County’s domestic violence shelter, came to its capacity through the pandemic and has even had to lodge people in hotels.
The Colquitt County Food Bank has revamped its processes to adding in a drop-off/pick up window to protect workers. They get a $15,000 grant from the Church of Latter-day Saints and are hoping it’s a renewable grant.
Sowega Council on Aging is revamping its “meals on wheels” program into a “Senior Center Without Walls.”
“Instead of making food for congregate clients in house, they’ll work with a restaurant and pay [them] for seniors to come by and pick up their food,” Horne said.
It’ll help build the community back up, yet overall it’s a mixed bag of issues United Way non-profits didn’t think they’d face this year.
So, how do they get back to a sense of normalcy? Horne let out a nervous titter and said it’s just a matter of waiting for the executive order to change. United Way will be very observant when school starts.
“Once schools open up, we’ll get a better idea of what we can give and what type of services we can do,” she said. “It’s just waiting on the duration of everything before we can really determine what the next steps are and what we need.”
This does affect some of the organization’s processes. There won’t be many or sometimes any services where United Way is bussing kids from schools to do programs at places like the Arts Center.
Horne said they’re waiting to see what the Colquitt County School System will say before that’s set in stone.
United Way and its non-profits will be meeting quarterly to, one, give updates to one another, and, two, to collaborate on new ideas and make sure all organizations are able to stay afloat and stay funded.
Horne said she firmly believes that United Way as a whole has done well to adapt during this time. Still, there are challenges. Donor dollars are still needed though some larger businesses have divvied out money to the non-profit.
“National Beef, I told you, gave around $7,500 to help and then we had PCOM who stepped up at the beginning of the pandemic and gave us around $5,000,” she said. “We gave out all the $5,000 to all the feeding programs in the beginning. We’re slowly divvying out the other [money] on a first come, first serve basis based on what the need is.”
United Way received a check Thursday for $13,020 from Publix Super Markets’ corporate charity, and Publix employees have pledged $26,793 to the current year’s campaign. Because Publix Super Markets is headquartered in Lakeland, Fla., its donations go to the United Way of Central Florida, which takes $500 in administration fees, but UWCC will receive more than $39,000.
But UWCC has a lot of processes within it that it wants to communicate to the community. This leads into its virtual campaign’s theme, a storytelling year.
“So it’s telling our story, what we do in the community, who we work with and why our programs are vital to the success and betterment of Colquitt County,” Horne said. “We went with ‘2020: One Community, One Vision,‘ well now with [it] we feel like we need to continue that vision of what we do.”
Horne said UWCC is interviewing past board members to make a video and help tell their story. They’re also working on a survey to send to the community and asking what’s misunderstood within the organization.
The annual Day of Action will also be different. It is being revamped into a virtual day of learning where participants can go behind the scenes of nonprofits.
“It’s something new, something fresh and continuing on with the ‘One Community, One Vision,’” she said. “We’re in the planning stages of it.”
