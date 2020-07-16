Representatives of Publix Super Markets present a check from Publix Super Markets Charities to the United Way of Colquitt County. The corporate gift is a partial match for the pledges of Publix's Moultrie employees, who are giving $26,793 to this year's fund-raising campaign. From left are UWCC board members Brian Lassetter and Bob Swadel, board President Bill Bishop, Publix Store Manager Pamela Sanders (who is also on the UWCC Board of Directors), Publix District Manager Phil Harrison, UWCC board member Ora Coots, UWCC Director Carolyn Horne and UWCC board member Tommie Beth Willis.