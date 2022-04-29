MOULTRIE, Ga. — The United Way of Colquitt County announced that it had raised over $625,000 in fundraising campaign pledges at its celebration luncheon Tuesday.
The United Way’s Campaign fundraising goal has increased over the years. Traditionally, the nonprofit aims for $550,000 in pledge money. This year, they increased the goal to $575,000 but smashed it with pledges totaling $625,127.99, according to United Way director Caroline Horne.
The United Way hopes to procure all the pledges by the end of 2022. They aim to offer new community impact and special grant opportunities within the next year with the funds.
Along with the announcement of the campaign’s success, Horne, United Way board members and other volunteers from around the community presented awards.
Sanderson Farms was named the overall top giver for the 2022 campaign. Raising $62,209.91 in pledges, the company achieved success with a corporate dollar for dollar match making the total pledges $124,419.82.
Colquitt County School System and Colquitt Regional Medical Center were named second and third, respectively, with CCSD pledging $87,255 and CRMC pledging $80,000. The school district had the third-highest single-year donation percentage increase following the success of both Okapilco Elementary and Norman Park Elementary schools, which had a combined increase of 139% from last year, according to Horne.
Within the school district, Sunset Elementary was the biggest giver in the system at $15,575.
Tori Fuller Murray of Weeks Auction Group; William C. McCalley, Attorney at Law; Ameris Bank; and National Beef were also recognized for raising more than 10% above last year’s campaign. National Beef’s pledge was up 187% from last year, Horne said.
Awards were also handed out to recognize specific volunteers and committee members:
- Becky Giddens, SRTC Social Work Intern - Intern Award.
- Goodwill Industries - New Campaign Award.
- Anna Ford and Shacoya Thomas, Turning Point - Most Improved Campaign Award.
While these pledges exceeded the campaign’s goal, the organization will not see that full total, Horne said in an interview Thursday.
“We have to budget out for what we call shrinkage. We typically will account for an 8% shrinkage but last year we only had about a 2% shrinkage,” Horne said.
The United Way will continue to collect pledges throughout the year. If you would like to get in contact with them, call 229-985-2627 or visit their website.
