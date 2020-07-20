MOULTRIE, Ga. — Earlier this year, the United Way of Colquitt County welcomed seven new individuals to its Board of Directors and honored outgoing board members.
New members include Tim Powers of Ameris Bank, Ora Coots of Holiday Inn Express, Judd Lasseter of Lasseter Tractor Company, Tori Fuller Murray of WAG Real Estate, Bradley Grantham of Southwest Georgia Insurance Services, Anne Swartzentruber of Swartzentruber Medical, and Tyler Mobley of Southern Powder Coating.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO Jim Matney was recognized for serving as campaign chair in 2015, president/board chair in 2016, past president in 2017 and treasurer in 2018 and 2019.
“Mr. Matney was the campaign chairman that led our local United Way to surpass the half a million dollar goal in the 2016 Campaign with a campaign total of $500,570,” United Way of Colquitt County Director Carolyn Horne said.
Others recognized for their service were John Mark Mobley (2014-2019), who served as Agribusiness Cabinet member 2013, 2014 and 2016; Carrie Viohl (2014-2019), who served as marketing chair 2014-2018, Day of Action chair 2017-2018, Allocation Panel chairman, Community Impact Grant Committee and Events Committee; Lisa Perry (2017-2019), who served on Events Committee, Allocation Panel Chairman and Community Impact Grant Committee; John Peters (2017-2019), who served as the Agribusiness Cabinet member 2017-2019 and as Allocation Panel chairman in 2019; Fred Smith (2017-2019), who served on the Community Impact Grant Committee; and Erin Barfield (2018-2019), who served as the marketing chair in 2019 and on the Events Committee.
