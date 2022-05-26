MOULTRIE, Ga. — The United Way of Colquitt County is seeking applications from local groups for grants to benefit the health, education or financial stability of Colquitt County residents.
“United Way has a proud history of raising and distributing funds,” Executive Director Caroline Horne said. “However, our new endeavor with community impact is an opportunity to take our work to a new level where the focus is on issues, strategies, and the actions needed to improve lives and create lasting change in our communities.”
United Way Worldwide is focusing on three areas for community impact – health, education and financial stability, Horne said, so the local United Way board is focusing on those same areas for this grant award.
Applications for funding must align with at least one of these areas and provide an explicit target outcome – specific improvements sought in the lives of the defined community population.
EDUCATION
• Access to education or educational programs for all demographics in our community.
HEALTH
• Helping the whole person from birth to senior adults from mental to physical health.
FINANCIAL STABILITY
• Conduct population-specific outreach to lower-income workers to increase enrollment in basic education and job readiness programs.
• Remove barriers to participation in basic education and job readiness programs by promoting flexible class hours, use of modularized curricula, and provision of transportation and childcare subsidies and tax-credits.
• Provide for “gap” services, including books/materials for education/ training, work tools, dress, cost of temp-to-permanent fee.
United Way of Colquitt County also specifies the following conditions for this funding:
• Proposals will be accepted from 501c3 organizations as well as other government or charitable organizations if the proposal is aligned with the organization’s mission.
• Each applying organization must provide a measurement tool for their program/activity. The measurement will tie in to one of the strategies in the United Way education, health or financial stability framework.
• Funding may be used only for Colquitt County programs and residents.
• Local support and partnerships should be identified in the application and considered in making funding decisions.
• Applications must be submitted on original forms provided, with all required supporting documents and mailed or delivered to United Way of Colquitt County by July 22, 2022.
Please email Caroline Horne at caroline@uwccga.org or call with any questions to 229-985-2627. More information can be found online at www.uwccga.org/communityimpact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.