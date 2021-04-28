MOULTRIE, Ga. — The United Way of Colquitt County is offering Community Impact Grants that will be awarded in the areas of education, health, or income.
“United Way has a proud history of raising and distributing funds,” Executive Director Caroline Horne said in an email. “We have also developed a Community Impact grant process which takes our work to a new level where the focus is on issues, strategies, and the actions needed to improve lives and create lasting change in our communities.”
This is another round of Community Impact funding but in three different areas – Education — Early Reading Skills; Income — Job Readiness; and Health.
Applications for the new funding must align with one of the strategies below and provide an explicit target outcome – specific improvements sought in the lives of the defined community population, Horne said in the email.
Education — Early Reading
Develop and create a collaborative complementary reading program (outside of regular school hours) that intentionally and seamlessly connects reading help to the school reading curriculum.
Convene and facilitate community organizations, schools and families to develop and implement a comprehensive family literacy engagement plan in elementary schools with low reading scores.
By partnering with business and corporate partners in the community, develop policies in the workplace that permit parents (or grandparents raising children) to attend education-related activities during work hours.
Engage and convene the medical community to acknowledge and leverage its role as trusted advisor to parents in the early years and create efficient and effective literacy strategies for use by the physician during the visit with the parent and child.
Income — Job Readiness
Conduct population-specific outreach to lower-income workers to increase enrollment in basic education and job readiness programs.
Remove barriers to participation in basic education and job readiness programs by promoting flexible class hours, use of modularized curricula, and provision of transportation and child care subsidies and tax-credits.
Provide for “gap” services, including books/materials for education/training, work tools, dress, cost of temp-to-permanent fee.
Health
Engage family members in supporting and participating in children’s healthy eating and physical activity by working with places of worship to arrange family-oriented cooking parties featuring popular, healthy, low-cost menus, enlisting volunteers to organize family-oriented walking groups and other recreational activities and distributing tips on healthy eating and physical activity to parents through neighborhood work places and businesses.
Connect patients to health care services.
Helping parents give every baby a healthy start.
Preventing or managing chronic health conditions among children and adults.
Conditions
United Way of Colquitt County also specifies the following conditions for this funding:
• Proposals will be accepted from 501c3 organizations as well as other government or charitable organizations if the proposal is aligned with the organization’s mission.
• Applications must be submitted on original forms provided with an original copy plus 8 hard copies, with all required supporting documents and mailed or delivered to United Way of Colquitt County by May 28, 2021.
Please email Caroline Horne at caroline@uwccga.org or call with any questions to 229-985-2627.
