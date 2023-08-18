MOULTRIE — The United Way of Colquitt County's largest fundraising campaign raised more than $630,000 in pledges by the time it concluded in April 2022.
The goal for the current campaign was announced Friday, and it's almost that large: $610,000.
"Moultrie is a tight-knit community filled with generous hearts," United Way board member Tyler Mobley told an assembly of United Way officials, local nonprofits and representatives of the businesses that participate in the annual fundraising effort. About a hundred people gathered for the United Way's kickoff breakfast at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
Lisa Vereen Zeanah, chairman of the new campaign, recounted some history of the organization, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. It began as the United War Fund in 1943, Zeanah said, and turned into the Community Chest, then United Givers in 1953. In 1972 it became the United Way of Colquitt County.
The mission has remained the same through most of the organization's history: To raise money for a variety of charitable organizations that benefit the community.
Videos gave former chairmen and presidents the chance to reflect on their memories of their United Way service and to praise the executive directors that have handled the United Way's day-to-day business for decades.
Angela Castellow, who served as director of United Way of Colquitt County from 1996 to 2018, saluted Evelyn Vereen — Lisa Zeanah's mother — who was the first woman campaign chair and first woman president of the UWCC. Vereen also initiated the Day of Caring, a day in which local businesses pay employees to volunteer in service to United Way member agencies. The day was later renamed the Day of Action.
Castellow introduced this year's chairman of the Day of Action, Sheriff Rod Howell. Howell said this year's Day of Action will be Sept. 20. There are 12 projects planned, and there are 135 spots for volunteers. People can sign up on the United Way website, www.uwccga.org.
Danielle Mobley, fundraising chair, said the organization's big fundraiser, an online auction called Bid United, will be held Oct. 23-27. Sponsors are still being sought.
Zeanah returned to the stage to present several grants to local organizations (some of the grants are spread over three years while others are single-installment grants):
• $24,000 to the Prescription Plan Program at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, which provides medicines to patients with financial needs at the time of their discharge.
• $3,897 to Mustard Seed Cottage. When finished, the cottage will house expectant mothers who are in unstable home situations. This grant will provide the residents with classes on prenatal care and other life skills.
• $23,000 to Teens Have Vision 2 for Raising Her, a program to build healthy relationships between mothers and daughters.
• $24,000 to the Breathe Organization to provide caregiving classes to parents of people with disabilities.
• $8,000 to the Project Purpose Boot Camp, an outreach of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority and Colquitt County School District that provides training to high school juniors and seniors that could enable them to get a job after graduation.
• $2,000 to fund a respite event by the Breathe Organization to give parents of disabled children a break from caregiving.
• $20,500 to the Arts Center of Moultrie to renovate the center's education wing.
• $2,500 to fund a new HVAC system at Compassion House, a homeless shelter.
