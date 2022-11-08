MOULTRIE, Ga. — All 19 of Colquitt County's precincts were counted before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Results include:
Colquitt County Commission, District 1
Paul Herndon III (R), 456.
Barbara Jelks (D) (incumbent), 845.
U.S. Senate
Hershel Walker (R), 9,389.
Raphael Warnock (D)(incumbent), 2,964.
Chase Oliver (L), 192.
Governor
Brian Kemp (R)(incumbent), 9,859.
Stacey Abrams (D), 2,682.
Shane Hazel (L), 54.
Lieutenant Governor
Burt Jones (R), 9,629.
Charlie Bailey (D), 2,635.
Ryan Graham (L), 152.
Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger (R)(incumbent), 9,564.
Bee Nguyen (D), 2,520.
Ted Metz (L), 312.
Attorney General
Chris Carr (R)(incumbent), 9,695.
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D), 2,711.
Martin Cowen (L), 119.
Commissioner of Agriculture
Tyler Harper (R), 9,757.
Nakita Hemingway (D), 2,565.
David Raudabaugh (L), 153.
Commissioner of Insurance
John King (R)(incumbent), 9,751.
Janice Laws Robinson (D), 2,675.
State School Superintendent
Richard Woods (R)(incumbent), 9,794.
Alisha Thomas Searcy (D), 2,671.
Commissioner of Labor
Bruce Thomas (R), 9,633.
William "Will" Boddie Jr. (D), 2,622.
Emily Anderson (L), 196.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 8
Austin Scott (R)(incumbent), 9,831.
Darrius Butler (D), 2,635.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.