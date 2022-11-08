MOULTRIE, Ga. — All 19 of Colquitt County's precincts were counted before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Results include:

Colquitt County Commission, District 1

Paul Herndon III (R), 456.

Barbara Jelks (D) (incumbent), 845.

U.S. Senate

Hershel Walker (R), 9,389.

Raphael Warnock (D)(incumbent), 2,964.

Chase Oliver (L), 192.

Governor

Brian Kemp (R)(incumbent), 9,859.

Stacey Abrams (D), 2,682.

Shane Hazel (L), 54.

Lieutenant Governor

Burt Jones (R), 9,629.

Charlie Bailey (D), 2,635.

Ryan Graham (L), 152.

Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger (R)(incumbent), 9,564.

Bee Nguyen (D), 2,520.

Ted Metz (L), 312.

Attorney General

Chris Carr (R)(incumbent), 9,695.

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D), 2,711.

Martin Cowen (L), 119.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Tyler Harper (R), 9,757.

Nakita Hemingway (D), 2,565.

David Raudabaugh (L), 153.

Commissioner of Insurance

John King (R)(incumbent), 9,751.

Janice Laws Robinson (D), 2,675.

State School Superintendent

Richard Woods (R)(incumbent), 9,794.

Alisha Thomas Searcy (D), 2,671.

Commissioner of Labor

Bruce Thomas (R), 9,633.

William "Will" Boddie Jr. (D), 2,622.

Emily Anderson (L), 196.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 8

Austin Scott (R)(incumbent), 9,831.

Darrius Butler (D), 2,635.

