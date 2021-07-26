Updated 2:07 p.m. July 26
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department said on Monday that all county roads are open after repairs made over the weekend.
Updated 10:03 a.m. July 24
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department announced Friday night that J.D. Herndon Road has been closed due to the weather.
The road is closed at the big cross drain pipes between Highway 33 South and Greenfield Church Road.
It is the third county road closed following multiple rainy days this month. D.H. Alderman Road was closed Tuesday but reopened Wednesday. Lewis Road was closed Friday; the county has not announced its reopening.
Road graders are working today to fix as many roads as possible, the Roads and Bridges Department said.
Original post 5:58 p.m. July 23
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department announced the closing of a portion of Lewis Road late Friday afternoon.
“Due to the ground being saturated and the heavy rains this afternoon, we are having to close a portion of Lewis Road between Taylor Road and US Highway 33 South,” an email from the department said.
The email urged drivers to be safe. Do not go through water over any roadway. If you see an area in question, please call the 911 Center, and they’ll notify Roads and Bridges personnel.
The road closure came about two days after D.H. Alderman Road was reopened. That road underwent repairs after water washed out the dirt around a culvert under the roadway.
According to georgiaweather.net, the weather station at the Sunbelt Expo had collected 0.95 inches of rain between midnight and 5:55 p.m. Friday, July 23. That was the 17th day with recorded rainfall this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.