10:49 p.m.: ATLANTA — Democrat Raphael Warnock has strengthened his lead over Republican Herschel Walker.
With 2,502 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Warnock has 1,735,023 votes to Walker's 1,685,282, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
The Associated Press has projected Warnock will win the runoff and retain his Senate seat.
All vote totals are unofficial until they are certified by their respective counties, a process that usually takes a few days.
---
10:31 p.m.: ATLANTA — The Associated Press has declared Raphael Warnock the winner of the runoff for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.
The AP and other news agencies use projections to declare winners in races as they meet certain criteria.
Vote totals on the Georgia Secretary of State's website show the race is very close between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. With 2,325 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Warnock has 1,679,809 votes to Walker's 1,650,182.
---
10:19 p.m.: ATLANTA — Fewer than 7,000 votes out of more than 3 million cast separate the candidates in the runoff for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.
Democrat Raphael Warnock continues to lead by a narrow margin, according to vote totals at the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
With 2,044 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Warnock has 1,586,550 votes to Republican Herschel Walker's 1,580,764.
---
10:02 p.m.: ATLANTA -- Democrat Raphael Warnock maintained a narrow lead over Republican Herschel Walker, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
With 1,837 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Warnock has 1,510,412 votes to Walker's 1,488,337.
---
9:45 p.m.: ATLANTA -- Republican Herschel Walker is closing the gap, according to vote totals at the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
With 1,582 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Democrat Raphael Warnock leads with 1,430,088 votes to Walker's 1,414,726.
---
9:34 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 1,523 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Democrat Raphael Warnock has increased his lead over Republican Herschel Walker.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State's website, Warnock now has 1,412,079 votes to Walker's 1,382,652.
---
9:13 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 1,260 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Democrat Raphael Warnock has regained a slim lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the runoff for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat.
The Georgia Secretary of State's website says Warnock has 1,271,570 votes to Walker's 1,270,286.
---
8:58 p.m.: MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County has finished counting its votes in the U.S. Senate runoff.
With all 19 precincts reporting, Republican Herschel Walker received 8,674 votes to Democrat Raphael Warnock's 2,790.
---
8:55 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 951 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Republican Herschel Walker has pulled ahead of Democrat Raphael Warnock. Walker has 1,099,054 votes, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website, to Warnock's 1,058,368.
---
8:40 p.m.: ATLANTA — With 488 of the state's 2,711 precincts reporting, Raphael Warnock leads Herschel Walker, 941,051 votes to 862,764, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Warnock, a Democrat, is trying to hold onto his U.S. Senate seat against the Republican challenger. He led Walker in the general election Nov. 8, but neither got more than 50% of the vote, so they face one another in a runoff today.
---
8:21 p.m.: MOULTRIE, Ga. -- With four of Colquitt County's 19 precincts reporting, local voters favor Herschel Walker, with 4,803 votes, over Raphael Warnock with 1,538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.