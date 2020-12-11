MOULTRIE, Ga. – Moultrie Police Officer Martisa Lawton, while driving a patrol car, was involved in a collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Rowland Drive.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, which was called in to investigate the crash as it involved a city law enforcement vehicle, Xavier Rodriguez of Thomasville was driving southbound on Veterans Parkway and Lawton was going west on Rowland. Both were approaching the traffic signal at the intersection of the two roads.
The patrol car’s onboard dash-cam video showed that the police car had the green light, but that Rodriguez’ vehicle did not stop at the intersection, the GSP said.
Rodriguez’s Toyota Prius hit Lawton’s cruiser on the right side near the front, the GSP said.
The GSP report states that the area of impact was determined by roadway evidence to be the left southbound lane. Both cars rotated before coming to a stop.
Both drivers were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries and released.
Rodriguez received a citation for failing to obey a traffic control device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.