The Colquitt County School System confirmed Tuesday afternoon that C.A. Gray Junior High School will resume normal operations on Wednesday.
"While this is not a school-related incident," the school system's notice to parents said, "we understand that you may be concerned for your child’s safety as parents/guardians. There will be additional law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow to address any concerns, provide support and facilitate a safe return to campus."
The Observer emailed Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the GBI's Thomasville office, early Tuesday afternoon to ask if there was anything new to report in the case. Steinberg responded about 3:25 p.m.: "Not at this time."
___
Updated 9:52 a.m. Aug. 17
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has an agent and crime scene specialist assisting in a death investigation in the area of C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Very little information is available, but we will continue to update this story as it comes in.
___
Original post 7:35 a.m. Aug. 17
The Colquitt County School System announced this morning that C.A. Gray Junior High School will be closed today as the Moultrie Police Department investigates a non-school related case.
The school system said it has no information about the MPD’s investigation.
The school is expected to reopen Wednesday, the school system said. If that changes, students, parents and staff will be notified.
The Observer will update this story as more information becomes available.
