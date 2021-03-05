MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School tweaked its plans for prom one day after announcing them on Facebook.
In a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Thursday, Principal Jamie Dixon announced that the prom will be held 7-10 p.m. April 24 at the football practice field next to the indoor facility.
“After consulting with medical officials, the common consensus was that the event had to be held outdoors in an effort to adhere to protocols concerning Covid-19,” Dixon wrote.
In the initial letter, only Colquitt County High School juniors and seniors would be allowed to attend the prom, but on Friday, a new letter from Dixon loosened that restriction.
• CCHS underclassmen who have been invited to attend the prom by a junior or senior will be allowed to attend.
• Students from other school districts can attend the prom as has been the practice in previous years.
• Regular rules governing outside prom participation will be strictly enforced. For example, if your prom date is not a student at CCHS, they will be required to fill out all appropriate paperwork and be approved by the CCHS administration.
The price of admission to the prom will be $10, and only cash will be accepted. If the event is canceled, money will be refunded. There is no makeup date.
Junior parents will be allowed to have the Grand March, but all Covid-19 protocols must be followed.
The theme will be “The Roaring Twenties,” and colors are black and gold.
Dixon’s first letter also said the Class of 2022 is looking for donations to assist in putting on the prom:
• Table clothes, both cloth and disposable.
• Vases, in any color, that can be spray-painted.
• Mason jars.
• Old frames in any color and size. Plans are to spray-paint them.
• Any party decor items that are black and gold in color.
• White string lights.
Donations can be dropped off at the front office of the school.Please contact Stephanie Windon at stephanie.windon@colquitt.k12.ga.us if you have questions about donations.
