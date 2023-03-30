Initial Posting: March 23, 2023 6:00 p.m.
Update: March 30, 2023 1:30 p.m. The update reflects a change to the Dancing with the Moultrie Stars ticket price.
MOULTRIE — A brunch-style event will soon come to Moultrie in an effort to raise funds for a residence to house expecting mothers whose home lives are unstable.
Former Hope House associate Leslee Adams announced the start of Mustard Seed Cottage in January this year. The maternity supportive housing residence is a Christian faith-based organization with a mission to offer hope, help and compassion to mothers, 18 years old and older, who are facing unplanned pregnancies. In January, Adams had already received eight calls from potential residents interested in the program. Mustard Seed Cottage Board of Directors and Adams are eager to establish a main location.
“We are currently looking to rent a home and continue to build our funding until we can build a seven-bedroom house,” Adams said by phone Thursday.
Mustard Seed Cottage is partnering with the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club to host the Hearts and Handprints fundraiser on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 1155 Second St. Southeast.
The event is a brunch-style Mother’s Day appreciation event where families are welcome to bring their children to paint plates and platters as gifts for their mother, grandmothers or aunts, Adam’s explained. The first child in a family to participate in the platter painting activity costs $30 and additional children can participate for $10 each. Food will be provided from Baba’s, and there will be a special “Mustard Seed Cottage” non-alcoholic drink.
“We’re going to have a silent auction giveaway that will feature gifts for moms,” Adams said.
The giveaway will take place at noon, and the baskets will consist of donated gifts from various Moultrie businesses.
“We are just so grateful for all of the community support. The community has just stepped up and given so much and we’re grateful for what they’ve given to us already,” Adams said.
The organization is preparing for two other fundraising initiatives that will occur in August and September. The first event is a Moultrie spin on the hit American television competition series “Dancing with the Stars.” The dance show is tentatively scheduled to be held at Withers Auditorium at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. Adult entry tickets will cost $35 and children under 12 can enter for $10. On Sept. 23, Mustard Seed Cottage plans to host a “Family Fun Day” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sunbelt Ag Expo grounds. There will be bounce houses, live entertainment and food truck vendors.
Check out the Mustard Seed Cottage Facebook page for more updates on the fundraising events.
To learn more about Mustard Seed Cottage or to donate please contact Executive Director Leslee Adams at 229-921-5966 or leslee@mustardseedcottage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.