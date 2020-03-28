UPDATE: The full ordinance is available at http://www.moultriega.com/moultrie-city-council-declares-a-public-health-state-of-emergency/.
Explanations of Frequently Asked Questions are posted to the city's Facebook page.
1:39 p.m. March 27, 2020
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie is now in a state of emergency as approved by the city council. Starting today, this state will remain for the next 15 days.
As it stands, citizens will be under curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and have gathering limits, businesses will close, and social distancing is required. Mayor Bill McIntosh said this is to keep citizens safe in the face of COVID-19.
“All are in the purpose of making us aware and doing things that we hope will shorten this issue and get us all back to normal in a quicker manner,” he said.
As it did in a called meeting Thursday, city council asked for public comment on the amended ordinance during today’s called meeting.
Councilman Cecil Barber took the first comment, stating there was nothing about what should be done to employees whose temperatures don’t meet the standard.
City Lawyer Mickey Waller said to add under one of the provisions that the employee “not be permitted to report to work that day” should they not have a standard temperature.
Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill lobbied on behalf of massage parlors too, stating that they have customers who fall under the therapeutic needs clause. The council agreed to treat them like gyms and fitness centers: If a person has documented medical needs for those services, massage parlors and physical therapists can service them.
Waller said he will release another amended ordinance with the updated information by the end of the day today.
The ordinance would end the state of emergency after 15 days, which would be April 10, but the council said it will be reevaluated according to the need at that time.
The city is also looking to work with the county Board of Commissioners in bringing a state of emergency to Colquitt County as a whole but has received no word back yet.
