Originally posted 10:12 a.m. March 15, 2023
Updated 12:24 p.m. March 15, 2023
Updated 4:00 p.m. March 15, 2023
MOULTRIE, Ga. – Residents should expect their water service to be restored sometime this evening, according to officials.
City of Moultrie Utility employees finished repairing the 12-inch main water line break as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Elvira Gibson, the City of Moultrie utility department director, said by phone. The city expects all affected residents to have water access by this evening.
The City of Moultrie took to Facebook early Wednesday morning to issue a boil water advisory. The issuance will remain active for the next 24 hours, Gibson said.
“Due to a 12-inch water main break early this morning, the City of Moultrie was forced to isolate and drain a section of water main in order to make necessary repairs. This caused some water customers to lose water supply. At this time, much of the area has had service restored. As the water main supply is replenished, a potential health hazard may exist in areas that experienced zero pressure. Water of unknown quality from backflow and/or back-siphonage may have entered into the water distribution system,” the city’s statement said.
Utility employees worked this morning to isolate water issues strictly to the Fourth Avenue Northeast area, Gibson explained. Residents in the Northgate area along Fourth Avenue Northeast and Clay Street should be the only residents affected, she said, but some businesses northeast of Veterans Parkway were also affected.
Residents who have experienced water outages are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.
“The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption,” the post said.
The Colquitt County School District also took to Facebook at about 7 a.m. to announce the closing of Colquitt County High School as a result of the water issues. The post didn't indicate any other schools were affected.
All students will resume classes Thursday, March 16. Coastal Plains Charter High School students will continue with their scheduled classes tonight, the CCSD post announced.
Gibson said Southern Regional Technical College and other businesses on the Northeast side of North Veterans Parkway were also affected.
If you have any questions, please call the City of Moultrie Utilities at 229-668-6000.
