MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center has reported 89 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County.

The number of deaths attributed to the disease at Colquitt Regional has risen from 5 to 6, according to the hospital's early afternoon update. This is the first death from COVID-19 reported at the hospital since April 2.

Of the 561 tests performed, 315 have been reported negative and 157 are pending. There have been 6 related deaths. There have been 24 cases of the virus in the 60 and older age group, 64 in the 18 to 59 age group and one in the 0 to 17 age group.

These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include test performed at other testing sites.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you