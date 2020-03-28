MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center released new numbers on COVID-19 cases Saturday morning.
Seven tests have come back positive, according to the hospital’s website at www.colquittregional.com/covid-19.
The hospital has sent 125 tests to labs for analysis. In addition to the seven positives, there have been 20 negative results. The hospital is still awaiting results on the 98 others.
Those numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physicians Group clinics, the hospital said.
They differ from case numbers that were posted at 7 p.m. Saturday to the Georgia Department of Public Health website, https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report, which listed only 5 cases here.
One possible difference: While Colquitt Regional counts everyone tested at its facilities, no matter where they live, the DPH counts based on the county of residence, if it’s known. The DPH website counts 229 cases and two deaths for whom the county of residence is unknown.
In all, the state DPH reports 2,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. Of those, 660 patients have been hospitalized and 79 have died.
The counties with the most cases are Fulton (378), Dekalb (246), Dougherty (224), Cobb (185) and Gwinnett (131). The most deaths have been from Dougherty (17), Fulton (13), Cobb (9) and Lee (6).
Of the state’s 159 counties, 110 have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the website.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 1,866 tests, with 288 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 9,185 tests with 2,158 positive results.
