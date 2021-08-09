UPDATE 4:41 p.m. Aug. 10
The Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department reports that D.H. Alderman Road has been repaired and is reopened.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department is closing D.H. Alderman Road to replace a cross drain pipe.
The closure is between George Flowers Road and Cool Springs Road, the same place it was closed July 20. The earlier closure was to make temporary repairs at the cross drain pipe and the road was reopened the following day.
The roadbed was damaged due to heavy rains over the last several months, according to a notice from the Roads and Bridges Department.
If no problems arise, the road should be reopened by Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 10, the department said.
