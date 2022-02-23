Originally posted at 4 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022.
Update posted 1 p.m. Feb. 23, 2022.
MOULTRIE, Ga. – The date for the second public meeting to review proposed future facility plans has been changed from March 8 to March 10. The meeting will still be held at Charlie A. Gray Junior High at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria.
The Colquitt County School Board of Education and school administration have been working with Altman + Barrett Architects on a master facilities plan. Altman + Barrett have identified priorities based on a thorough review of all facilities owned by the district. On March 10, they will conduct a public presentation on the suggested top three priorities for facility improvements at 6 p.m. at Charlie A. Gray Junior High School. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
A previous community presentation was held on Feb. 1 at Colquitt County High School. That presentation was recorded and published for community view. A survey was included in the published presentation to collect feedback from the community. Based on that feedback, an FAQ has been created to answer some of the questions received. The initial presentation and survey will remain open until the next presentation on March 10 and updates will be made as questions or comments are submitted for the FAQ.
To view the first presentation, access the survey, or read the FAQs, please visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.
