The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has an agent and crime scene specialist assisting in a death investigation in the area of C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Original post 7:35 a.m. Aug. 17
The Colquitt County School System announced this morning that C.A. Gray Junior High School will be closed today as the Moultrie Police Department investigates a non-school related case.
The school system said it has no information about the MPD’s investigation.
The school is expected to reopen Wednesday, the school system said. If that changes, students, parents and staff will be notified.
