Updated 11:04 a.m. July 22
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department announced late Wednesday afternoon that D.H. Alderman Road is now open with road repair signs posted.
Original post 7:37 p.m. July 20
MOULTRIE, Ga. — D.H. Alderman Road has been closed due to recent rainfall.
A notice from the Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department said a cross drain pipe on the road has developed a void completely across the road.
The road been closed to traffic between George Flowers Road and Cool Springs Road, the county said. Repairs will start Wednesday and are expected to take “a couple of days,” the notice said.
This is the only county road that is currently closed due to rainfall, but county officials indicated they were monitoring the situation and would close other roads as necessary for public safety.
As of about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Sunbelt Ag Expo weather station, part of the University of Georgia’s network, reported 1.91 inches of rain since midnight. This follows a 10-day period with six days of rain, three of the days over 1 inch. Sunday’s rainfall was the most of the 10 days with 2.41 inches.
Predictions call for a significant chance of rain every day this week.
Earlier Tuesday, the Sunbelt Ag Expo postponed its annual Field Day, which was planned for Thursday, due to wet fields and the potential for more rain.
