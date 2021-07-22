Update 11:09 a.m. July 22
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition announced this morning that its annual Field Day will be held Aug. 10.
The event was originally scheduled for today but was postponed earlier this week due to rainfall.
In an email this morning, the Expo announced the new date:
Original post 11:09 a.m. July 20
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition was all set for its annual Field Day Thursday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
The Expo announced Tuesday morning that Field Day would be postponed due to recent rainfall.
“We are ready to see you,” the Expo said in an emailed notice, “but Mother Nature’s outpouring of rain over the past few days has left the fields in an impassable condition. Regrettably, we are postponing this year’s Field Day until lots of sunshine dries out the farm.”
Field Day began in 1979 as a way for farmers to see the Expo’s crops while they were still growing. The Expo itself demonstrates harvest in October. Visitors to Field Day would tour the Expo Farm on trolleys and hear presentations from university experts and ag company spokesmen about the products used on the fields they were touring.
The 2020 Field Day was held on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic, but farmers toured the Expo Farm in their own vehicles, using Bluetooth and internet technology to hear the presentations or watch videos related to the different stations set up in the fields. The same procedures were to be in place this year.
In the last 10 days, the Expo has received more than 7 inches of rain, according to the Expo weather station, part of a network overseen by the University of Georgia and published online at georgiaweather.net. Six of the last 10 days had rainfall, with Sunday’s total of 2.41 inches being the highest.
The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of rain through the rest of the week: 90% today, 80% tonight and from 20 to 70% each day or night through Saturday.
Expo officials urged everyone to follow their social media channels and check www.sunbeltexpo.com for updates on the rescheduling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.