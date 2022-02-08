Originally posted 11:26 a.m. Feb. 8, 2022
Updated 4:53 p.m. Feb. 8, 2022
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the identity of two suspects who were arrested in connection to a Monday night homicide.
Jeffery Lynn Weeks of Norman Park and his son, Thomas Montgomery Weeks, also of Norman Park, were charged Tuesday, according to Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg of the GBI Region Nine investigation office.
Both men were charged with felony murder, malice murder, first degree home invasion and first degree burglary.
Steinberg was unable to provide more details regarding the case but did state in an interview Tuesday, that “the charges felt appropriate following details uncovered throughout the investigation.”
He further stated that more details would be made available Wednesday.
Deputies were dispatched late Monday evening to the 2000 block of Ellenton-Norman Park Road in rural Colquitt County.
“Upon deputies’ arrival, an adult male was deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound and another male had suffered a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening,” Steinberg said in a press release.
A dispute earlier on Monday between the victim and another unidentified individual is said to be the cause of the shooting.
“Later in the evening, two males went to confront the victim about the earlier dispute and multiple gunshots were exchanged at that time. Agents and investigators are working to determine who all shot at the scene,” said Steinberg.
He said all those involved in the shooting know each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at 229-616-7460.
