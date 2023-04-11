Update: The update reflects a time change correction for the concert.
MOULTRIE – Percussionists in bands at schools within the Colquitt County School District are diligently working to perfect their talents for the band’s upcoming performance.
The performance will be held Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. in the Arts Center of Moultrie Auditorium. Colquitt County High School Assistant Band Director and Director of Percussion Terrance Bates said the performing students participate in bands at Willie J. Williams Middle School, C.A. Gray Junior High School and CCHS.
Area residents are encouraged to attend and support the young artists. The show’s opening number, “The Multitasker,” will be led by 16 seventh-grade percussionists. Bates said the song selection is originally intended for a smaller number of artists but the students are challenged with balancing multiple parts.
C.A. Gray’s eighth and ninth graders will play a combination of mallet and battery percussion with their song selection, “Panthera Pardus.” Attendees will have a surprise awaiting them during the C.A. Gray performers’ opening number.
The high school band will perform three Latin-based drum piece selections showcasing the sophomores and a few of the upperclass students. The next song, “Tribe,” will have four different pivotal themes featuring the keyboard and mallets. The juniors and seniors will showcase their talents during the final number called, “Big Adventure.” Some of the symphonic band musicians will play the bass and drums for the piece and finish the showcase on an upbeat note.
“All of the students are working very, very hard. It’s pretty touching to see them all come together and support one another,” Bates said. “It’s really neat to build this community and a strong positive band program.
He hopes community members will enjoy the show and witness the skills the students have been working on.
