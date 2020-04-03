MOULTRIE, Ga. — Following consultation with city and county officials, organizers of next week's Holy Week Bible Reading plan to hold the annual event as scheduled.
The Rev. John Eubanks notified The Observer Friday morning that the event was in jeopardy after a shelter-in-place order from Gov. Brian Kemp was released Thursday evening. After speaking with officials, he told The Observer that the reading would begin at 7 a.m. Monday.
During the reading, members of local churches read from the New Testament at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Courthouse Square. It's been held since 2008, sponsored by the Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship.
This year's event was always planned with social distancing in mind. No more than two people will be on the stage to read at any one time, and Eubanks had offered suggestions to keep any group of listeners below the 10-person maximum required by the city's emergency ordinance.
He urges anyone who wants to listen to the reading to do so from their cars, parked around the Courthouse Square with the windows down, or else to listen as they walk around the Square on the sidewalk.
"Whether you join us safely at the square or in your home, we encourage and invite everyone to prayerfully prepare their hearts to celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus," Eubanks said.
---
4:44 p.m. April 1
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Many Moultrie traditions have been canceled in response to the spread of coronavirus, but one planned for next week will still be held.
The Holy Week Bible Reading will begin Monday, April 6, and continue through Friday, April 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. It will take place at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
The event consists of a continuous public reading and rereading of the New Testament on the Courthouse Square by a unified group of churches, according to organizer the Rev. John Eubanks.
In cooperation with the city’s coronavirus guidelines, there will be no more than two people gathered to read at a time, Eubanks said.
Eubanks also asked those who come to hear the reading to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: No more than 10 people gathered at a time and everyone stay six feet from each other.
One way to stay safe would be to park your car near the amphitheater and roll down your window, he said.
“Whether you join us or not at the square, please join us in prayer, as we pray for our nation and prepare our hearts for celebrating Good Friday and Easter,” Eubanks said.
